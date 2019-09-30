Nationals' Yan Gomes: Won't start in wild-card game

Gomes will be on the bench for Tuesday's wild-card matchup with the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals rode Gomes heavily down the stretch while Kurt Suzuki contended with elbow inflammation for much of September, but the latter will get the nod for the win-or-go-home game now that he's healthy again. Gomes could be in store for a limited role for the duration of the postseason before likely parting ways with the Nationals over the winter. Washington is expected to decline his $9 million club option for 2020.