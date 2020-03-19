Antuna (elbow) was healthy enough to participate in instructs in the Dominican Republic over the offseason, Keith Law of The Athletic reports.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and suffered unrelated injuries while rehabbing in 2019, but is finally healthy. Antuna still has the tools to be a good switch hitter who hits 20-plus home runs someday, but he has missed significant developmental time heading into his age-20 season. He will likely be assigned to Low-A whenever the minor-league season gets underway.