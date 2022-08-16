The Nationals promoted Antuna from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Antuna is one of two well-regarded Nationals prospects who will be making the jump to Double-A, as outfielder Robert Hassell -- one of the pieces Washington acquired in the Aug. 2 deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego -- was also promoted from Wilmington. Over his 415 plate appearances at High-A, the 22-year-old Antuna slashed .235/.372/.370 with 10 home runs and 26 stolen bases.
More News
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Strong start at High-A•
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Dispatched to minor-league camp•
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Joins 60-player pool•
-
Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Recovered from injuries•