Nationals' Yasel Antuna: Tearing up GCL
Antuna went 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and two RBI for the GCL Nationals on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old may be just about done with Rookie-level ball, as he's batting .486 (17-for-35) with a 3:2 BB:K over the course of a nine-game hitting streak. Antuna's overall .320/.395/.413 line through 41 games in the GCL is impressive for a player his age, and if his hit tool and plate discipline hold up as he ascends the ladder, the J2 signing could prove to be a steal for the Nats even with a $3.9 million signing bonus.
