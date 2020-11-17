Tomas signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old has appeared in just four total MLB games over the last three seasons. None of them came in 2020, as he was left out of the Diamondbacks' 60-man player pool. His career .266/.306/.459 slash line in 309 games at the highest level is good for a nearly average 97 wRC+, so there's at least a chance he makes it as a bench bat.
