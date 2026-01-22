The Rangers traded Cabrera, Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario (elbow), Abimelec Ortiz and Devin Fitz-Gerald (shoulder) to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for MacKenzie Gore, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cabrera spent the entire 2025 campaign with the Rangers' Single-A affiliate, where he slashed .256/.364/.366 with 52 RBI, 66 runs scored and 43 stolen bases across 102 games. The Nationals may promote him to High-A Wilmington once the season begins, but the 20-year-old outfielder's MLB debut isn't imminent.