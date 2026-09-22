Morales went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Tigers.

With lefty Drew Sommers on the mound, Morales entered the game off the bench and launched an opposite-field two-run homer in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old has hit well, going 11-for-36 (.306) with three homers, eight RBI, nine runs and a stolen base across 13 games since being promoted. His playing time has been fairly sporadic, though, as Andres Chaparro and Abimelec Ortiz also compete for at-bats at first base and designated hitter.