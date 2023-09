The Nationals promoted Morales from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The No. 40 overall pick in the draft this past June, Morales has already reached his fourth different affiliate in the Washington system. Across stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Single-A Fredericksburg and Wilmington, Morales has slashed .355/.424/.507 in 38 games.