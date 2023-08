Morales was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Correcting a previous report, Morales will head to the High-A club this week, while fellow 2023 draft pick Dylan Crews will move to Double-A Harrisburg. Morales has been effective over a limited sample in the minors so far, slashing .377/.437/.545 with two triples, nine doubles, 18 runs, 15 RBI and a steal over 19 games.