Morales went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Washington's 9-5 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Morales was promoted from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's game, when he served as the designated hitter. He struck out swinging in his first plate appearance in the opening frame, but he bounced back in the third, smacking the second pitch he saw from AJ Smith-Shawver deep to left-center field for a solo home run. It was an impressive big-league debut for Morales, who figures to see a fair amount of playing time this season at DH and at first and third base.