Morales was placed on the 7-day IL this week at Double-A Harrisburg due to a thumb injury, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

The 22-year-old was injured Saturday on a play at home plate as he tried to score on a wild pitch. Morales has having a tepid start to the season, slashing .238/.315/.346 with two homers in 37 games for Harrisburg, but the 2023 second-round pick might be able to use the time off to clear his head and re-focus. There's no timeline for Morales' return to the lineup.