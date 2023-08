Morales was promoted from Single-A Fredericksburg to Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals selected Morales with the 40th overall pick in this year's draft, and he's one of several of the team's draft picks who will advance to the Double-A level this week. Morales has slashed .377/.437/.545 with two triples, nine doubles, 18 runs, 15 RBI and a steal over 19 minor-league games this year.