Nationals' Yovanny Cruz: Dealt to Washington

Cruz along with three minor-league pitchers were traded to the Nationals in exchange for Luis Garcia on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cruz will head to Washington after he posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings in four appearances with the Yankees this season. The right-hander will likely slot right into the Nationals' major-league bullpen upon his arrival with the organization. Minor-league pitchers Jake Bird, Ben Grable and Jack Cebert will head to Washington in the transaction.