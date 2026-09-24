Cruz gave up a run on three hits over 1.1 innings Wednesday, recording his first career save in a 4-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander topped out at 100 mph with his sinker as he gets another chance to establish himself as a high-leverage option for the Nationals. Acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline, Cruz has struggled in his first exposure to big-league hitters this season, and through 9.2 innings for the Nats he's stumbled to a 7.45 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB. He has some of the best pure stuff on the staff, however, and is working on adding a splitter to his repertoire as a weapon against lefties. Cruz could have a very prominent spot in Washington's bullpen plans next year.