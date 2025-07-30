default-cbs-image
The Nationals recalled Brzykcy from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

He'll fill one of openings in the bullpen that was created by the Nationals trading righty Luis Garcia and lefty Andrew Chafin to the Angels earlier Wednesday. Brzykcy has surrendered 17 earned runs over 20.2 frames during his time with the big club this season.

