Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Brzykcy is considered day-to-day due to a left leg injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander hasn't pitched in Grapefruit League action since making his spring debut Feb. 25, though he's recently thrown a few bullpen sessions. Assuming Brzykcy can soon progress to facing live batters, he may still have enough time to be ready for the start of the season.
