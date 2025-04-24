Brzykcy (quadricep) will shift his rehab assignment Thursday from High-A Wilmington to Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Brzykcy will move on to the third affiliate of his rehab assignment after striking out five batters across three scoreless innings in three appearances between stints with Single-A Fredericksburg and Wilmington. The righty reliever has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right quad strain, but he could be ready to make his 2025 debut with the Nationals at some point next week.