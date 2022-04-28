site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Zack Burdi: Joins Nationals on MiLB deal
RotoWire Staff
Apr 27, 2022
Burdi signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals last week.
Burdi was cut loose by the Diamondbacks in mid-March but has now latched on with the Nationals. He made seven appearances between the White Sox and Orioles last season and allowed six earned runs with a 7:5 K:BB over 10 innings.
