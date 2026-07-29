Nationals' Zack Littell: Blanks Blue Jays in no-decision

Littell did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings.

Littell threw 50 of his 81 pitches for strikes on his way to recording his first scoreless outing since May 15. The veteran right-hander has now held opponents to one run or fewer in four of his last five starts, though the lone exception was an eight-run outing against the Athletics. Despite the recent run prevention, Littell has struggled to miss bats throughout 2026, ranking in the bottom five percent of the league among qualified pitchers in expected batting average and whiff rate. He owns a 4.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 68:34 K:BB across 105.2 innings this season and is tentatively scheduled to face the Phillies on Monday.