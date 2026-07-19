Nationals' Zack Littell: Scalded for eight runs in loss

Littell (7-7) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Littell's outing began ominously when Jacob Wilson led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run. That was one of five runs given up by the righty hurler in the first frame, so he probably deserves some kudos for ultimately making it through six innings. Nonetheless, Littell tied a season-worst mark with the eight runs he allowed, pushing his ERA up to an ugly 5.34 on the campaign. He had been showing some improvement with a 2.84 ERA and 16:3 K:BB across his final four starts before the All-Star break, but he's been very streaky this year -- in fact, the other three times he gave up eight runs came in consecutive outings in April.