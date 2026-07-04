Nationals' Zack Littell: Stingy in no-decision Saturday

Littell didn't factor into the decision Saturday as the Nationals fell 7-1 to the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six relief innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty put together an impressive performance as the bulk reliever, tossing 57 of 87 pitches for strikes in the equivalent of a quality start, but opener Carson Palmquist had coughed up four runs before Littell even set foot on the mound. Littell has given up two or fewer runs in three straight outings to lower his ERA on the season to 5.02, and he's set to get his next turn through the rotation at home next weekend against the Yankees.