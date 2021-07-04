Feliz cleared waivers and elected free agency Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Feliz made his first two major-league appearances since 2017, but he struggled mightily and gave up four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in one inning. He was designated for assignment Thursday, and he'll choose to become a free agent rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A. The 33-year-old began the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but it's not yet clear whether he'll land another contract during the second half of the 2021 campaign.

