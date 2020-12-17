Feliz agreed Wednesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 reports.

The 32-year-old right-hander has 107 career saves to his name, but he's been off the fantasy radar since 2017, his most recent season in the big leagues. Feliz remains unlikely to find fantasy relevance in 2021, but the Phillies were intrigued enough to bring him in for look this spring on the heels of his impressive showing in the Dominican Winter League. Over his 13 relief appearances with Aguilas Cibaenas, Feliz posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19:6 K:BB and six saves over 12.2 innings.