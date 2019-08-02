Neil Ramirez: Cut loose by Cleveland
Ramirez was released by Cleveland on Friday.
Ramirez opened the year in the big leagues but was designated for assignment in mid-May after recording a 5.40 ERA in 16.2 innings. He then went on to record a 4.91 ERA in 29.1 innings for Triple-A Columbus. He'll presumably be looking for a minor-league contract with a new club.
