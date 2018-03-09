Neil Walker: Failing to get major league offers
Baltimore is interested in signing Walker, but on a minor league deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He earlier rejected an offer of a minor-league deal from Kansas City, the Boston Globe reports.
While Walker had his fewest home runs last season (14) since 2012, he still had a .842 OPS and looks to be a productive player at age 34. It's a little odd that he hasn't found a major league deal with several teams in need of a second baseman.
More News
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...