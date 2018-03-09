Neil Walker: Failing to get major league offers

Baltimore is interested in signing Walker, but on a minor league deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He earlier rejected an offer of a minor-league deal from Kansas City, the Boston Globe reports.

While Walker had his fewest home runs last season (14) since 2012, he still had a .842 OPS and looks to be a productive player at age 34. It's a little odd that he hasn't found a major league deal with several teams in need of a second baseman.