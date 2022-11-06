The Nationals declined Cruz's (eye) $16 million mutual option for 2023 on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Per the terms of the deal he signed with the Nationals last March, Cruz will receive a $3 million buyout and net $15 million in total for his lone season in Washington. After years of defying the aging curve, the 42-year-old Cruz slowed down in 2022. He slashed .234/.313/.337 in 507 plate appearances while ending with an 85 wRC+, his first time finishing below 100 since 2007. Cruz underwent surgery earlier this offseason to address an infection in his left eye that prevented him from playing in the Nationals' final 20 games, but he should be ready to resume baseball activities in December. The designated hitter thus far hasn't signaled that he plans to retire, and his strong track record prior to last season could be enough for him to land a one-year, MLB deal in free agency this winter.