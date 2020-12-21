Cortes (elbow) announced Dec. 10 via his personal Instagram account that he agreed with the Yankees on a minor-league contract.

Drafted by the Yankees in 2013, Cortes spent seven seasons in the organization before he was traded to Seattle last winter. He went on to appear in five games with Seattle in 2020, giving up 13 runs in 7.2 innings before he was shut down in mid-August with a left elbow impingement. Cortes should be back to full health for spring training, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot means he'll likely open the 2021 season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rather than the big club.