Cortes (elbow) became a free agent Thursday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma.

Cortes made five appearances this season, posting a 15.26 ERA and 2.35 WHIP in 7.2 innings of work. He suffered an elbow impingement in mid-August and missed the remainder of the year. Both of those factors, as well as his 6.72 career ERA in 79 total big-league innings, will hurt his chances of getting a major-league deal this offseason.

