Nestor Molina: Cut loose by Cardinals
Molina was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Molina spent all of 2017 pitching in the Mexican League, notching a 1.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 23 starts. The 29-year-old will look to find a minor-league deal elsewhere.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...