The Diamondbacks released Ahmed on Saturday.

As anticipated, Ahmed went unclaimed off waivers after being designated for assignment last week, as none of baseball's other 29 teams were willing to pick up the money remaining on the four-year, $32.5 million extension he signed in February 2020. Ahmed's 10-year run in Arizona thus comes to an end, though the 33-year-old could draw interest on the open market for clubs in need of a reserve shortstop. Ahmed slashed .212/.257/.303 with two home runs and five stolen bases in 210 plate appearances for Arizona this season.