Anderson will hold a showcase for teams Jan. 23, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Anderson has been working with the Baseball Performance Center in New Jersey on cleaning up his delivery in hopes to returning to the form which saw him post a 2.77 ERA and 136:21 K:BB over 81.1 innings from 2019-20. The 34-year-old has dealt with injuries and uneven performance since then, most recently collecting a 4.04 ERA and 29:15 K:BB across 35.2 frames with the Royals in 2024.