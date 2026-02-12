The Phillies released Castellanos on Thursday.

After attempting and failing to unload Castellanos and his $20 million price tag during the offseason, the Phillies will now cut their losses and release him into free agency. The 33-year-old outfielder took another step back last year, as he slashed .250/.294/.400 with 17 homers, 72 RBI and 72 runs scored across 589 regular-season plate appearances. Despite his regression, he figures to receive plenty of interest in the open market now that teams will be able to bring him in at a much lower price.