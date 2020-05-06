Nick Gonzales: Could be top-five pick
Gonzales is projected as a top-five pick in several mock MLB drafts, Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gonzales, a junior at New Mexico State, was mashing for the Aggies before the 2020 college baseball season was canceled. In 16 games, he slashed .448/.610/1.155 with 12 homers, although playing at altitude against mid-level competition inflates Gonzales' numbers. He's considered average defensively, but the hit tool should land him a full-time spot in a future MLB lineup.
