Nick Hundley: Parts ways with Oakland
The Athletics released Hundley on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rather than asking him to report to their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, the Athletics elected to allow Hundley to pursue opportunities outside the organization after he recently went unclaimed off waivers. Hundley only managed a .200/.233/.357 batting line in 31 games with Oakland prior to being cut, but his 10-plus years of MLB experience should help the 35-year-old find work with another organization in need of catching depth.
