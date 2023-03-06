Margevicius was released by the Mariners on Monday.
Margevicius is coming back from thoracic outlet surgery and really struggled during a Cactus League appearance Sunday. The Mariners have decided to move on rather than let him attempt to figure things out. Margevicius holds a 6.12 ERA over parts of three seasons at the major-league level.
