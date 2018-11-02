Nick Markakis: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

The Braves will not extend the $17.9 million qualifying offer to Markakis on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Markakis will officially become a free agent after a tremendous season in 2018. He wound up slashing .297/.366/.440 with 14 home runs and 93 RBI in his fourth year in Atlanta's organization. Though Markakis will never be confused for a power hitter, he continues to own the strike zone (10.4 percent walk rate) and was able to cut back on his strikeouts (from 16.4 percent in 2017 to 11.3 this past year) to earn his first All-Star bid this past summer.