Nick Martinez: Signs to play in Japan

Martinez (groin) signed a contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Martinez is headed overseas after the Rangers declined to tender him a contract for 2018. He failed to impress in his last season in the majors, compiling a 5.66 ERA and 67:28 K:BB across 111.1 innings (18 starts, 23 total appearances). The 27-year-old will look to get back on track in Japan.