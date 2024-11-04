The Red Sox offered Pivetta a $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Pivetta spent some time on the 15-day IL early in the 2024 regular season due to a right elbow flexor strain. He was able to return in early May, and across 27 regular-season outings (26 starts), he went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 172:36 K:BB across 145.2 innings. Pivetta will have until Nov. 19 to accept the offer or enter the open market as a free agent.