Ramirez elected free agency Tuesday after refusing an outright assignment to the minors.

Ramirez got into five games for the Tigers this season, posting a 5.91 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over 10.2 innings of work. The lefty heads to the open market as a 31-year-old with a respectable enough 4.28 ERA in 90.1 career big-league innings.

