Nick Torres: Playing in independent league
Torres is playing with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Torres, a former fourth-round pick in 2014, was cut loose by the Padres at the end of spring training. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .400/.489/.600 with eight doubles and a stolen base across 11 games with the T-Bones.
