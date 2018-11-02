Nick Vincent: Elects free agency
Vincent elected to become a free agent Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vincent refused his outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma after passing through waivers untouched, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old reliever posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 56.1 innings of relief with the Mariners in 2018. Vincent owns a career 3.17 ERA and 9.0 K/9 across seven major-league seasons.
