The White Sox released Delmonico (shoulder) on Monday.

Delmonico was removed from the 40-man roster after the White Sox needed to open up a spot for Monday's starting pitcher, Odrisamer Despaigne, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte. Since Delmonico is slated to miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last week and wasn't likely to be tendered a contract for 2020, the organization elected to part ways with him rather than stashing him on the 7-day injured list at Charlotte.

