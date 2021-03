Ramirez was released by the Reds on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez was acquired by the Reds in the Raisel Iglesias trade in December, but the right-hander was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Ramirez gave up six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings this spring and will now search for a role with another club ahead of the regular season.