McLean did not come to terms with the Orioles after being selected with the 81st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A two-way talent from Oklahoma State, McLean has power stuff on the mound and big power potential as a third baseman. The slot value for the 81st pick was $794,000. He will look to show that his a Day 1 talent next year.