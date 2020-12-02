Mazara was non-tendered by the White Sox on Wednesday.
This was set to be the final year of arbitration for the 25-year-old outfielder, but he will hit the open market a year early. Mazara is coming off a dreadful shortened season, during which he slashed .228/.295/.294 -- career-low marks in all three ratios. He will likely catch on elsewhere, but the shine has come all the way off for the former top prospect.
