Aoki agreed to a three-year deal with the Yakult Swallows of Japan's NPB, the Japan Times reports.

He played for five MLB teams over the past three years, and understandably opted for security this winter over possibly settling for a minor-league deal in 2018. Aoki has a career .285/.350/.387 slash line with 33 home runs and 98 stolen bases in 759 MLB games.