Despaigne declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday and elected free agency.

After being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster Friday, Despaigne decided to explore his options on the open market rather than remaining with the organization. No matter where he ultimately lands this winter, the right-hander will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract after posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 39 innings between the Marlins and Angels in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories