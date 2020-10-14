Drake (refused) cleared waivers, refused an outright assignment to the alternate training site and became a free agent Wednesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment over the weekend and won't remain with the Rays after losing his spot on the 40-man roster. Drake converted two of four save opportunities and had a 5.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB over 11 innings during 2020, and he sustained a right flexor strain against the Yankees in the ALDS before being DFA'd.