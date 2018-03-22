Oliver Perez: Cut loose by Reds
Perez was released by the Reds on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Perez was looking to lock down a bullpen spot as an NRI, but a brutal spring prompted the Reds to cut him loose instead. Given his prior major-league experience, Perez could draw some interest.
