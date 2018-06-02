Oliver Perez: Released Friday
Perez was cut by the Yankees on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Perez agreed to a minor-league deal with New York on March 31, and he'll be let go after appearing in 17 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He posted a 1.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and 18 walks over 26 innings.
